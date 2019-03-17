Featured Video
Surprise! Eastbound Ville Marie tunnel will be closed 5 nights a week as of Sunday
Montreal commuters now have another construction consideration to add to their list.
According to city officials, the eastbound Ville Marie tunnel will be closed during set hours for five nights a week, starting on Sunday.
From Sundays to Thursdays until mid-April, the tunnel will be inaccessible between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to work on the Viger Square redevelopment project.
Drivers will be able to detour via St. Antoine East.
The city also suggests taking public transit.
