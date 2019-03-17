Montreal commuters now have another construction consideration to add to their list.

According to city officials, the eastbound Ville Marie tunnel will be closed during set hours for five nights a week, starting on Sunday.

From Sundays to Thursdays until mid-April, the tunnel will be inaccessible between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to work on the Viger Square redevelopment project. 

Drivers will be able to detour via St. Antoine East. 

The city also suggests taking public transit.