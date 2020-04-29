MONTREAL -- Surgeries requiring hospitalization are being suspended in two Montreal hospitals.

The Maisonneuve-Rosement Hospital and the Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal East are postponing surgeries for safety reasons because of the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the facilities, the CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal announced on Wednesday.

A large number of patients are taking up space in short-term beds usually reserved for people recovering from surgeries.

This measure doesn’t include urgent surgeries, and those scheduled for people who are already hospitalized, the CIUSSS said. Day surgeries that don’t require hospitalization and oncological surgeries, which are considered semi-urgent, will take place as usual.

The decision to limit hospital admissions is to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly to vulnerable people such as the elderly who are hospitalized, the CIUSSS said.

Seniors are currently not allowed to be transferred to CHSLDs or similar care centres – so patients who could be referred to other environments are staying in the hospital longer than they ordinarily would, accounting for the lack of available beds.

The CIUSSS said it’s looking for a solution to free hospital beds and admit new patients – operations that require hospitalizations will resume as soon as a solution has been found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.