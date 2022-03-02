Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim

Quebec provincial police are looking for a missing 18-month-old child and his mother and are asking for the public's assistance.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) did not issue an Amber Alert, only saying late Wednesday night they are assisting Quebec youth protection to locate the James Audet and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock, 32

An SQ spokesperson confirmed Beaudoin-McClintock is the ex-spouse of Nicolas Audet, a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in his home St-Isidore, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, sometime between Feb. 13 and 14. An online obituary lists James Audet as the son of Nicolas Audet and Jacqueline Beaudoin.

Audet was a truck driver for Équipements d'érablière CDL of St-Lazare de Bellechasse. His death marked the first homicide fo the year in Chaudière-Appalaches.

Beaudoin-McClintock and her toddler son are both from Stoneham, about 43 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Police said in a news release Beaudoin-McClintock left the Stoneham area over the weekend with her son and that "the circumstances surrounding their departure from the area lead authorities to believe that the child's situation is or may be considered compromised."

The SQ said investigators believe the mother may have left Quebec and may have attempted to entrust her son with an acquaintance before leaving.

The mother is described as five feet tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a wig and may have died her hair since she left, according to police.

She is driving a white 2005 Chrysler 300 with Y61 XQX or ZO9 WGC licence plates.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the confidential line at 1-800-659-4264.