

The Canadian Press





The Surete du Quebec's road safety report, released Thursday, contained some encouraging improvements.

Preliminary date shows the number of fatal collisions decreased from 243 in 2017 to 235 last year. The number of automobile-related deaths also fell from 268 to 253.

The report also shows less death among youth aged 16 to 24 - a decrease from 57 per cent in 2017, to 39 in 2018.

The number of fatal crashes linked to excessive speed decreased from 76 to 72 over one year, however, the SQ reported that speeding still causes approximately 30 per cent of road accidents.

Distracted driving, including the use of cell phones, was the cause of approximately 11 per cent of deadly accidents. Impaired driving with alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, comes second, despite a slight decrease to 8 per cent in 2018.

The SQ reported that neglecting to wear a seatbelt caused the death of 45 people, compared to 23 in 2017.

The report concludes with the information that nearly two-thirds of fatal collisions in 2018 occurred during periods of peak visibility, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and that most fatal accidents occur on a Friday.