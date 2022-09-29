Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman who killed her daughters third murder trial

Guy Poupart, right, and Pierre Poupart, lawyers representing Adele Sorella, leave a consulting room at the courthouse in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Peter Mccabe Guy Poupart, right, and Pierre Poupart, lawyers representing Adele Sorella, leave a consulting room at the courthouse in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Peter Mccabe

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon