Supreme Court rejects Tony Accuso's appeal in Quebec corruption case
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.
Accurso was a central figure in Quebec’s public inquiry into corruption in the construction industry a decade ago.
In May of last year, the former owner of Louisbourg Construction was sentenced to four years in prison.
He was tried and convicted in Laval in 2018 for running a graft system that favoured a closed group of entrepreneur directed by former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High humidity, heavy rain to finish off the week in Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Toronto
-
Toronto car theft victim says he had to travel to Montreal to get Range Rover back
Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it.
-
Officers gather for procession to honour Toronto police dog killed in line of duty
Dozens of officers gathered downtown on Thursday morning for a procession to honour a Toronto police dog who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
'It doesn't make any sense': N.S. fire evacuees question high power bills
Some of the Nova Scotia wildfire evacuees are questioning why their recent power bills are higher than this time last year, when there was no power to their neighbourhoods for days or even weeks.
London
-
Police renew call for information in 2020 homicide
Billboards are being installed in Lambton County in hopes it will help in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Vandals strike at St. Aidans church in London
Several of the pride doors that were installed on the weekend as part of pride festivities, were spray painted
-
Pushback over London encampment removal as homeless seek new shelter
Steps taken to remove an encampment that was unpopular with neighbours may have driven the social challenges deeper into the residential area.
Northern Ontario
-
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.
-
Pair charged in fatal boat crash that killed a Sudbury tween
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
Calgary
-
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
-
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Vancouver
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
Vancouver considering changes to zoning and development bylaws, allowing multiplexes on single lots
A potential housing bylaw change in Vancouver is looking to make living in the city more attainable.
-
'We certainly need to do better': BC Ferries addresses communications fiasco
Frustration is mounting with BC Ferries following a communication disaster on Tuesday where the wrong information about wait times was posted online, causing prospective passengers to cancel plans or divert to other terminals.
Edmonton
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
Windsor
-
Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police
Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.
-
Criminal harassments charge for Chatham man
Police responded to St. Clair Street and learned a series of incidents dating back to 2021 between the man and the woman.
-
Harrow residents start cleanup after severe storm sweeps through
According to ELK Energy, all of Harrow is without power with some of the issues coming from Hydro One and some coming from ELK.
Regina
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility
The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.
-
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Today is byelection day in Kanata-Carleton
Voters in west Ottawa head to the polls today to elect a new MPP to send to Queen's Park.
-
You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Electric vehicle sales on the rise in Saskatchewan
Supply for electric vehicles is starting to outpace demand across Saskatchewan.