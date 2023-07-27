Supreme Court rejects Tony Accuso's appeal in Quebec corruption case

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.

Accurso was a central figure in Quebec’s public inquiry into corruption in the construction industry a decade ago.

In May of last year, the former owner of Louisbourg Construction was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was tried and convicted in Laval in 2018 for running a graft system that favoured a closed group of entrepreneur directed by former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.