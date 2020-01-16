MONTREAL -- The Supreme Court is refusing to hear the case of Marc Bibeau, a former fundraiser for the Quebec Liberal Party, on keeping sealed the contents of two warrants by the province's anti-corruption squad UPAC that targeted him in 2016.

The ruling means the publication ban on these warrants has been lifted.

Bibeau is implicated in the Mâchurer criminal investigation, which looked into political financing and the awarding of public contracts in Quebec. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest is also implicated in the investigation.

Bibeau was requesting a publication ban "until the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions decides whether or not to charge (Bibeau), so as not to jeopardize his right to a fair trial," according to a summary from the Supreme Court.

A media consortium made up of La Presse, QMI and The Montreal Gazette had opposed Bibeau's request and wanted to publish the content of the warrants.

Lower courts in Quebec had all previously dismissed Bibeau's request.



In a statement, Bibeau said he wanted to "reaffirm his integrity and maintains that he will continue to assert his rights," adding that "his political commitment has always been freely, voluntarily, out of personal conviction and in accordance with the laws."

