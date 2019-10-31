MONTREAL -- The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear the appeal of Richard Henry Bain.

Bain, 68, was convicted in 2016 of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in a shooting outside the Metropolis as the Parti Quebecois celebrated inside on provincial election night in 2012.

Bain's lawyers had argued that the Quebec Superior Court judge who presided over Bain's trial made a judicial error in Bain's sentencing. Bain was seeking to reduce the amount of time he has to serve before being eligible for parole.

But the Supreme Court's decision Thursday means that Bain will now have to serve out at least 20 years of his life sentence before being eligible for release.

On Sept. 4, 2012, Bain killed stagehand Denis Blanchette and injured Blanchette's colleague Dave Courage when he shot his semi-automatic rifle into a crowd outside the PQ's celebration at the downtown Montreal concert venue.