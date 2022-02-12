Diagnosed with a disease that causes frequent seizures, two-year-old Madeline has spent much of her young life in the hospital.

Coordinating Madeleine’s care has been a huge challenge for her parents, but a new program at the Montreal Children’s Hospital is helping take some of the weight off their shoulders.

The Intermediate-Complexity Coordination and Navigation (I-CCAN) service aims to consolidate hospital visits and keep track of specialist appointments, a process that can quickly become overwhelming when tackled alone.

In Madeleine’s case, a team of 11 health workers are working with her file across various departments.

“They need a lot of support in navigating the system and having as many specialists involved as they have,” said Laurie Cleophat, Pediatric nurse and part of the I-CCAN team.

Pediatrician Sara Long-Gagne compares working with I-CCAN to being “the conductor of an orchestra.”

Madeleine is one of 150 patients currently enrolled in the program, but there are hopes that within five years, there will be a thousand.

MADELEINE’S STORY

Madeleine’s mother, Marion Merifield, says her daughter’s first seizure struck when she was just five months old.

“It kind of just looked like muscle spasms to me on just the left side of her body,” she explained.

She and Madeleine’s father, Alexandre Gagnon, rushed her to the hospital. Everything seemed okay at first, but once they got home, it kept on happening.

Madeliene was later diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, a drug resistant epilepsy with no known cure.

“The chance of living a normal life is very little,” said Gagnon. “The reality, her reality… is going to be forever changed.”

Gagnon said the I-CCAN service allows them to spend less time worrying about treatments and appointments, and more time together.

“It helps us a lot to just carry on with our lives,” he said. “We’re grateful. She’s with us. We’re happy. She’s growing, she’s teaching us stuff, and she’s getting better. That’s it.”