

The Canadian Press





A class action lawsuit alleging Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders committed sexual crimes was given the green light by a Quebec Superior Court judge.

Plaintiff Lisa Blais, a former follower of the religion, filed the motion to engage in a class action suit in 2017.

The suit would be on behalf of minors who say they have been sexually assaulted in Quebec by a Jehovah’s Witness.

Blais is asking for $150,000 in moral damages and $100,000 in punitive damages for everyone who was a victim of an assault.

The court ruled that Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders tried to discourage Blais from reporting her 13-year-old brother, who she said assaulted her, to police, saying she would have risked tarnishing the image of God.

Blais said she was expelled from the religious group in 1996.