Superior Court okays class action suit for sexual assault victims against Jehovah's Witnesses
A man sits on a bench outside Montreal's courthouse on June 14, 2016 (CTV Montreal/Pedro Querido)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:22PM EST
A class action lawsuit alleging Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders committed sexual crimes was given the green light by a Quebec Superior Court judge.
Plaintiff Lisa Blais, a former follower of the religion, filed the motion to engage in a class action suit in 2017.
The suit would be on behalf of minors who say they have been sexually assaulted in Quebec by a Jehovah’s Witness.
Blais is asking for $150,000 in moral damages and $100,000 in punitive damages for everyone who was a victim of an assault.
The court ruled that Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders tried to discourage Blais from reporting her 13-year-old brother, who she said assaulted her, to police, saying she would have risked tarnishing the image of God.
Blais said she was expelled from the religious group in 1996.
