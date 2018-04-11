

CTV Montreal





Les Pollues de Montreal-Trudeau, a citizen group formed to push back against noise pollution coming from Trudeau airport, will proceed with a class-action lawsuit, the Quebec Superior Court ruled Wednesday.

Also named in the suit are NAV Canada, which operates Canada's civil air navigation service, and the federal transport agency.

The suit seeks to decrease the noise created by airplanes crossing over areas of Montreal - among them Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mount-Royal, Saint-Laurent and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

The plaintiffs also seek "reasonable" compensation for the population affected by flight noise.

In the Superior Court ruling, Judge Chantal Tremblay states that "the allegations of the request for authorization and the supporting documentation are sufficient to justify a case against Montreal-Trudeau Airport."

Group president Pierre Lachapelle said the ruling was "good news for the rights of citizens who are subjected to excessive noise, day and night."

Les Pollues de Montreal-Trudeau, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2013 by residents who were primarily concerned with noise and air pollution caused by airplanes.

In 2014, the citizen group launched a fundraising campaign to install noise measuring stations in several boroughs on the island of Montreal.

A petition of more than 3000 signatures was presented to three deputies of the Chamber of Commons in 2015.