Super Bowl winner Weber among five players signed by Alouettes

    FILE: Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Weber Jr. catches a pass at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
    Running back Mike Weber Jr., who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, was among five American players to sign with the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

    The five-foot-11, 210-pound Weber, who played collegiately at Ohio State, spent three seasons in the NFL (2019-21) with Dallas, Green Bay, the New York Giants and Kansas City.

    He was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys and also spent time in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

    Montreal also signed running back Marcus Williams Jr., receivers Kameron Brown and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and defensive lineman Kivon Bennett.

    The six-foot-two, 236-pound Bennett, the son of former NFL linebacker Cornelius Bennett, spent time on the Alouettes practice roster last season.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

