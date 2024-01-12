Super Bowl winner Weber among five players signed by Alouettes
Running back Mike Weber Jr., who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, was among five American players to sign with the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
The five-foot-11, 210-pound Weber, who played collegiately at Ohio State, spent three seasons in the NFL (2019-21) with Dallas, Green Bay, the New York Giants and Kansas City.
He was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys and also spent time in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.
Montreal also signed running back Marcus Williams Jr., receivers Kameron Brown and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and defensive lineman Kivon Bennett.
The six-foot-two, 236-pound Bennett, the son of former NFL linebacker Cornelius Bennett, spent time on the Alouettes practice roster last season.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
Housing crunch prompts efforts to stabilize immigration levels, say federal ministers
Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller say the federal government is working to stabilize the number of people entering the country every year as housing pressures mount.
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre plans to retire this summer
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Older, immunocompromised people may get COVID-19 vaccine dose in spring, NACI says
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says some groups of people vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 should be eligible for another dose of vaccine in the spring.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
A winter storm is headed for Toronto tonight. Here is what you need to know.
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police reopening Niagara-bound QEW near St. Catharines after fuel truck crash, full closure planned for Saturday
The Niagara-bound QEW is slowly being reopened west of St. Catharines after a collision left a fuel truck leaking thousands of litres of hazardous cargo into a ditch Friday morning.
-
Brampton house sold at 'huge loss' 2 years after it was bought
A Brampton house that just sold at a $640,000 loss – after it was listed a handful of times – speaks to the state of the market in the outskirts of Toronto, real estate experts say.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Halifax man battling cancer heads south seeking solution
A Nova Scotia man fighting cancer is going to America for treatment.
London
-
Pedestrian fighting for their life in hospital after overnight crash
According to police the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. along a fast-moving section of Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP), just north of Hamilton Road.
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a winter weather travel advisory while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
No on-street parking allowed Friday due to expected snowfall
With heavy snowfall in the forecast this weekend, an overnight on-street parking ban is in effect in London, Ont. to help crews clear snow from streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure
A carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary building on Friday.
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
City of Lethbridge reschedules Christmas tree pick-ups
The City of Lethbridge has decided to postpone its Christmas Tree Collection, which was scheduled to start Saturday.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start
Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
-
Extreme temperatures force B.C. ski hill closures, lift delays on Friday
The extreme cold experienced across much of British Columbia on Friday has impacted operations at ski hills across the province, forcing a number of them to close entirely for safety.
-
'The system feels rigged': B.C. woman frustrated by police officers investigating colleague's misconduct
A Saanich woman's complaint about a local police officer is headed to a retired judge for review, and she says the process to get to that point has been both eye-opening and frustrating.
Edmonton
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
-
Drivers needing tow face days-long wait as AMA deals with thousands of calls across Alberta
Wait times for roadside help from the Alberta Motor Association continued to grow on Friday as a deep freeze affecting the entire province lengthened.
-
Use of leg sweep that left suspect paralyzed was justified: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog says an RCMP officer was justified in a takedown that resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of a suspect during an arrest.
Windsor
-
One suspect arrested after police seize $35,000 in drugs
Windsor police have arrested a 44-year-old man and seized over $35,000 in illegal drugs, following an investigation by the Guns Unit (DIGS).
-
Human remains unearthed by excavation crew
According to police, bones were found by a company doing excavation between Winterline Road and Crow Road.
-
LaSalle named in Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada. Here’s why:
LaSalle, Ont., has ranked third in the Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada, according to MovingWaldo.com.
Regina
-
Reported gas leak leads to evacuation of Weyburn hospital
A reported gas leak at the Weyburn General Hospital has led to all patients and staff being evacuated on Friday afternoon.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police looking to identify suspect
The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify a suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.