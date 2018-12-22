

CTV Montreal





Sun Youth is putting out one last call for toy donations, with just a day left for the organization’s annual Christmas basket giveaway.

Roughly 4,000 families are expected to receive the Christmas baskets, which are made up of perishable and non-perishable food, hygiene products and new toys for kids 12-years-old and under.

In a statement, the organization said they are especially short on toys for boys and girls who are two-years-old and under, and between the ages of 11 and 12.

Donations can be dropped off on Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the loading dock located at the back of the Sun Youth Service Centre (6700 Parc Ave., Suite 100).

On Saturday, people who came to receive their food hampers were greeted by a special guest as celebrity chef Chuck Hughes volunteered with his son.