Sun Youth appealing to public for non-perishable food items
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 7:11PM EST
Following a holiday surge in donations, Sun Youth has warned that its food supplies are dangerously low.
The organization put out an urgent call this week for donations, saying that its stocks on non-perishable items are extremely low.
Its patrons are feeling the effects firsthand.
“I can tell you that without the help and continued support from Sun Youth, I probably would have to really, really cut back on medications in order to buy the basic foods I need,” said Daniel Petry, who has diabetes and relies on the charity.
People can donate by dropping the food items off at Sun Youth’s headquarters on 6700 Parc Ave.
