Sun Life buys Quebec telemedicine specialist Dialogue

Quebec telemedicine specialist Dialogue is set to be acquired by insurer Sun Life, a major shareholder and customer of the company.

The company has accepted a purchase offer of $5.15 per share, representing a 43 per cent premium over the previous day's announcement, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

Dialogue assures that it will continue to operate as an independent entity within Sun Life, and that it will maintain its head office in Montreal.



"Dialogue will have more resources at its disposal to fulfill its mission," explained CEO Cherif Habib.

For Sun Life, the transaction is worth $277 million, taking into account the shares it already owns and the minority stake that certain members of Dialogue's senior management will retain.

Dialogue's management said it received an initial proposal from Sun Life. It then initiated a strategic review process to find another buyer, and approached other parties to solicit offers. Sun Life's proposal remained the best.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2023