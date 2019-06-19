Featured Video
Summer reading for political junkies
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 12:50PM EDT
While many people prefer something light and escapist for their summer reading, political scientist Donald Cuccioletta says it's a perfect time to mentally devour something that requires deep thinking.
His list of long-form reads for political junkies includes six tomes that examine current events and how politics reached its current state.
His suggestions are:
- Bill Browder, "Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder And One Man's Fight For Justice"
- Chantal Mouffe "For A Left Populism"
- Stephen Harper "Right Here, Right Now: Politics And Leadership In The Age Of Disruption"
- David Frum, "Trumpocracy : The Corruption Of The American Republic
- Dimitrios Roussopoulos, "Political Ecology: System Change Not Climate Change"
- Alan Light, " What Happened, Miss Simone? A Biography"