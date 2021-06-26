MONTREAL -- The Splash Brigade is back for its 15th summer to raise awareness about safe water practices.

The brigade's goal is to visit 100 locations across the province.

After focusing its last campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic rules, the Lifesaving Society and Régie du bâtiment du Québec initiative will now focus more on day camps.

The brigade wishes to remind everyone of their roles and responsibilities during water outings, whether they are young people, lifeguards or operators of swimming areas.

For operators, the brigadiers verify, for example, if the number of attendants present is in accordance with the regulations. On the public side, the attendants will remind the public of the rules and regulations, such as avoiding swimming alone.

"For us, it's to always ensure that all swimmers have fun in the water, not to prohibit everything. To make sure that children understand the areas that are marked off for the pool as well as the beach or the water park, where it is safe to swim," said Lifesaving Society executive director Richard Hawkins.

He hopes that the brigade's interventions can prevent another tragedy like the one that occurred more than a week ago at a Quebec City outdoor swimming area where a 10-year-old boy drowned during a school outing .

Deaths in swimming areas, such as public pools and campgrounds, still represent less than 1 per cent of all drownings, said Hawkins, without diminishing their importance.

SIMILAR TO 2020?

As of June 25, Hawkins reports at least 28 drownings since the beginning of the year, a number almost similar to this time last year.

Unfortunately, all the elements are in place to make 2021 look like 2020, when 95 drowning deaths were reported.

"There have never been so many residential pools, paddle sports, personal watercraft and boats sold. So any time it's going to be warm and sunny, people are going to want to be near the water and in the water because most of them are vacationing in Quebec," said Hawkins.

Added to these factors is the fact that telecommuting can be a distraction for parents and that many children have not been able to take swimming lessons for over a year.

"I would hope that we would be below 95, but it's part of my concern that I've had for the last few weeks that everything is lining up to be in the same areas as last year. This is what we want to do with the Splash Brigade and the other campaigns, to reduce the number of incidents. We know that drowning is preventable more often than not," said Hawkins.

However, he notes that the record has improved over the decades. In the 1980s, Quebec reported an average of 200 water-related deaths annually, compared to 80 in the last 10 years.

"Thirty years ago, there were no more than 300,000 residential pool owners, more than 1.2 million boaters, and I don't know how many new aquatic facilities and beaches. All in all, if I go by participation rate, drowning has not just gone down in absolute numbers, but it's gone down a lot in terms of attendance," said Hawkins.

Requiring all residential pool owners to have a device that restricts access to their facility by July 2023 could further reduce the number of drownings, Hawkins said.