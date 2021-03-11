MONTREAL -- Montreal Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery announced Thursday that she will run in the upcoming municipal election under a new party called Courage – Equipe Sue Montgomery.

The party will run candidates in the five districts in Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace for the city’s upcoming November election.

"This organization, made up of citizens from all social standings, bases its political commitment on four main values: integrity, courage, community and innovation,” read a Thursday release.

“It is a party that stands out from other political parties because it is forward-looking and focused on transparency, with elected officials who will continue to maintain a real dialogue between themselves and the residents they represent.”

Montgomery was first elected as mayor of CDN-NDG in 2017. She also worked as a journalist for the Montreal Gazette.

“I believe it is high time that the CDN-NDG borough has councillors that share my vision who listen to residents and work for the common good,” wrote the borough mayor.

“I invite everyone who wishes to work for the advancement of our communities in a real, inclusive and tangible way to join us.”

While several people voiced their support on social media, some appeared to misunderstand the announcement, asking if she was aligning herself with Courage Coalition, a self-described left-wing syndicate.

Later Thursday, Courage Coalition issued a statement calling on Montgomery to change the name of her party.

“Courage Montreal calls upon Sue Montgomery to immediately remove the name and logo ‘COURAGE’ from her newly founded political party and all associated materials,” read the release.

“Ms. Montgomery is not a member of Courage Coalition.”