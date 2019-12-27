Sud-Ouest fight sends two people to hospital with stab wounds
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 6:49AM EST
(File photo/CTV Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after an altercation Friday morning left two people injured.
Officers received a 911 call at 3:50 a.m. about a fight happening on the corner of Richardson and de Montmorency streets in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.
“There was an altercation between three people,” explained Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois. “It left two people injured in the upper body by a sharp object.”
The two victims were transported to hospital to be treated.
“As for the third person, police are working to determine their involvement in this event,” Comtois said.
A perimeter has been established in the area and investigators are working to figure out what happened.