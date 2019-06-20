

Off-island drivers are going to see the cost of staying on the road go up as part of a plan to better fund public transit, but some of them aren’t too pleased to be chipping in.

While drivers who live in off-island suburbs pay less than those on the Island of Montreal for car registrations, the Montreal Metropolitan Community is proposing a $50 hike beginning in 2021.

The extra fee would apply to those living in more than 70 municipalities outside the island and is expected to generate $100 million a year for buses, metros and trains.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers said the fee would help alleviate traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“Basically, it’s a dollar a week and you’ll be less stuck in traffic if you use your car,” he said. “If you can save 15 minutes every day, it’s worth it and if you decide to use public transit, you’ll have a better service.”

“It already exists in Montreal. It’s already there, it works well, it’s a way of getting revenues. It’s for the suburbs to decide if it’s good for them and this morning they said yes, let’s go for it.”

However, Quebec Junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau said she’s not in favour of imposing an extra tax on suburban drivers.

“As a government, we don’t want to increase the taxes for the people of Montreal or the suburbs,” she said. “We want to decrease the taxes. For us, it’s not the best solution but CMM are within their rights to impose the tax.”

Several off-island drivers agreed with Rouleau on Thursday.

“I believe I’m already paying enough for the car registration fees. I don’t see why I should pay more for public transportation,” said one.

Demers, however, said the money for public transit must come from somewhere.

“We know the provincial government is trying to bring down the taxes and we appreciate it but in the meanwhile all the cities have been searching for new ways to finance,” he said.

The CMM will vote on the hike on Thursday evening.