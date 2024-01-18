Stutzle sizzles as Canadiens thumped in Ottawa 6-2

Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Brady Tkachuk, Rourke Chartier, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mathieu Joseph also scored, while Parker Kelly added an empty-net goal for the Senators (16-24-0). Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

Ottawa won for just the second time in its last eight games (2-6-0).

Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Canadiens (19-19-7), who were coming off a 3-2 win against New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Cayden Primeau, making his first start since Jan. 10, made 32 saves.

Montreal, playing its ninth back-to-back, has struggled this season on the tail end of those back-to-backs with a 1-8-0 record this season.