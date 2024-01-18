MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Stutzle sizzles as Canadiens thumped in Ottawa 6-2

    Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko watches as centre Rourke Chartier scores under pressure from Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard during second period NHL action, Thursday, January 18, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko watches as centre Rourke Chartier scores under pressure from Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard during second period NHL action, Thursday, January 18, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

    Brady Tkachuk, Rourke Chartier, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mathieu Joseph also scored, while Parker Kelly added an empty-net goal for the Senators (16-24-0). Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

    Ottawa won for just the second time in its last eight games (2-6-0).

    Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Canadiens (19-19-7), who were coming off a 3-2 win against New Jersey on Wednesday night.

    Cayden Primeau, making his first start since Jan. 10, made 32 saves.

    Montreal, playing its ninth back-to-back, has struggled this season on the tail end of those back-to-backs with a 1-8-0 record this season.

    This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 28, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News