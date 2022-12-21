Study shows high rate of work-related injuries among immigrants in Montreal
According to a new study by the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST), up to 80 per cent of people injured on the job in Montreal and requiring rehabilitation are immigrants.
IRSST researcher Jessica Dubé said the province's workers health and safety commission (Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail - CNESST) reports that the majority of its cases involve immigrants -- compared to a decade ago, when the majority involved Quebec workers.
"We spoke with occupational health and safety commission employees, injured immigrant workers, rehabilitation counsellors, employers and doctors," Dubé said in an interview Tuesday. "We wanted to understand the different issues in the vocational rehabilitation process for immigrant workers."
She said the increase in injuries involving immigrants can be explained in part by the growing immigrant population in Montreal and the sectors in which they choose to work - or are pushed to work.
Dubé explained that many immigrants face barriers in the labour market, such as the non-recognition of their diplomas and accreditations by Quebec professional orders. These difficulties sometimes lead immigrants to accept jobs for which they do not have the right skills or training, which she said increases the risk of injury.
The study shows that some of the industries that lead to many injuries - and that include a high percentage of immigrants - include agriculture, manufacturing, and health and social services, which tend to involve long hours, strenuous work and manual labour.
"These jobs carry a higher risk of injury because they are highly manual and repetitive," the researcher said.
In addition, immigrants may not be aware that they can report injuries and possibly receive compensation, Dubé said.
"In some cases, they will wait to report the injury, or not report it at all, and in other cases, they will wait until the injury gets worse or becomes chronic before reporting the injury, which may explain to some extent why we find so many immigrant workers in rehabilitation," she explained.
The researcher added that some workers will not report their injuries for fear of retaliation and dismissal.
Dubé called the results of the study disturbing and said one of the goals is to raise awareness of the situation.
"We also hope it will lead to changes in policies related to occupational health and safety," she said. "And possibly new intervention strategies that will help doctors and employers facilitate the process of getting workers back to work."
The study is ongoing, and full results will not be available until June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022.
This story was written with the financial assistance of Meta and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Winter weather brings extreme cold, snow to B.C., as Ontario and Quebec brace for storm
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
Here to stay, or time to do away? Here is what MPs have heard about hybrid sittings
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
Should Canada produce more medicine amid ongoing shortages? Trudeau isn't sure
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
-
Police to reveal results of joint-forces investigation into organized vehicle crime ring across the GTA
York Regional Police (YRP) are set to reveal the results of a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring Wednesday morning.
-
Expert details condo conflict resolution process after deadly Vaughan, Ont. shooting
An industry expert says it would have been rare for a court to force the sale of a condo owned by a man who went on to kill five people at his Vaughan, Ont. building Sunday night.
Atlantic
-
Man who was subject of dangerous person alert taken into custody in Shelburne County, N.S.
A 52-year-old man who was the subject of a dangerous person alert Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
-
'It’s unimaginable': Family mourning death of university student calls for public health transparency
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
London
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
MLHU to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster to children starting Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to children aged five to 11.
-
'Yes, you read that correctly': Sarnia, Ont. man arrested after attempting to fight tree
In what was probably a losing battle from the beginning for one Sarnia man, Huron County OPP made an arrest late last week after police found a man trying to fight a tree while allegedly intoxicated.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning
The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Calgary shelters, outreach groups help city’s most vulnerable during cold snap
As Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning, local agencies are stepping up to help the city’s most vulnerable.
-
String of pharmacy robberies believed connected, RCMP say
RCMP in multiple communities are on the hunt for suspects following three pharmacy robberies Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Whiteout conditions, blowing snow in Fraser Valley
Road conditions in the eastern Fraser Valley are being described as “very poor” by police as frigid temperatures persist in the wake of a winter snowstorm.
-
Flying out of YVR? Here's what Air Canada and WestJet are offering if you cancel
With winter weather causing "unprecedented" delays and cancellations out of Vancouver International Airport during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, airlines are offering options for travellers who choose to cancel their plans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'All hands on deck': AMA wait times skyrocket in Edmonton
Brandon Klassen, with automotive services at AMA, said the cold, snowy weather and poor driving conditions have caused a spike in calls for roadside assistance, with volumes at seven times the normal amount.
-
'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year
The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.
Windsor
-
Celebrating Hanukkah amidst hate: How Windsor’s Jewish community is overcoming anti-Semitism this holiday season
Windsor’s Jewish community is in the midst of marking Hanukkah without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019 — but they’re doing so as anti-Semitism spikes.
-
Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg took place Tuesday.
-
New Walkerville mural uses QR code to offer lessons into history of town
The Rosati Group Is a adding a new dimension to the way we look at murals. Local artist Daniel Bombardier, who is also known as Denial, was commissioned to create a mural behind the 100-year-old Strathcona building on Wyandotte Street at Devonshire Road celebrating the history of Walkerville.
Regina
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
-
New report highlights Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary folks' experiences in Sask.
A new community report is addressing the lack of data on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan.
-
SARM expresses concerns over new limits on taxation for companies operating in RMs
The Government of Saskatchewan feels commercial and industrial companies are paying more than their fair share of property taxes in some rural municipalities (RMs). The province is imposing new limits, which is causing concern for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Residents push to make Ottawa public school board address anti-Semitism
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Tuesday evening, and it is expected to address concerns about rising hate directed at Jewish students and staff, and accusations the board is not doing enough to respond.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.