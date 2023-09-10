Study finds women unaware of the risks associated with cannabis during pregnancy
The legalization of cannabis and its distribution through a provincially-owned company (SQDC) have made it a more easily accessible consumer product. Yet marijuana remains a psychoactive substance that can have undesirable effects, particularly during pregnancy.
A recent Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ) study shows that many women are still unaware of the risks.
In a study entitled "Social representations of cannabis use during pregnancy," Individual and Community Development Directorate specialist and scientific advisor Louise Pouliot concluded that the women questioned were "very little informed about the precise health risks."
The researcher also observed that female cannabis users turn to social networks and try to explain their choice by "different personal reasons for using" rather than opening up to health professionals because of the stigma associated with the drug.
Although there is not an abundance of scientific evidence on the impact of cannabis during pregnancy, certain risks have been well documented, according to Karine Bertrand, a professor in the addiction department of the Université de Sherbrooke's faculty of medicine.
She said that the indicator best supported by empirical evidence is low birth weight. While it is not yet known what the consequences are very well, we also know that cannabis crosses the placenta and that cannabinoid receptors in the brain are formed very early in the fetus's development.
"So the recommendation to avoid exposure to cannabis comes from the fact that there is a potential risk," said Bertrand. "We know that there is a psychoactive product there that will cross the placenta and be picked up by receptors in the child's brain."
An update on the state of knowledge published by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction in May 2022 points out that cannabis is the second most widely used psychoactive substance during pregnancy.
Alcohol remains first.
It also states that longer-term effects have been observed in children whose mothers used cannabis regularly during pregnancy. During childhood, adolescence and even early adulthood, these children are more likely to develop "attention disorders, emotional disorders, hyperactivity and impulsivity, sleep disorders and substance abuse."
Cannabis use by a breastfeeding mother could also have consequences for the child. According to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction's publication entitled "Squelching the Cannabis Smoke," "cannabis compounds can pass into breast milk," which the child ingests and metabolizes.
AWARENESS-RAISING AND PREVENTION
Among the "ideas for consideration" Pouliot proposes is the need to develop and disseminate "public health messages about the effects of cannabis use during pregnancy."
All of this should be done using "neutral, non-stigmatizing and supportive language," said the INSPQ researcher.
The expert also suggests using social media to reach the women concerned. She also believes that health-care professionals need to be better equipped to ensure that their patients are less reluctant to talk about their cannabis use.
According to Bertrand, the scientific community agrees on the urgent need to speed up studies on the effects of cannabis on mother and fetus.
The addiction specialist also believes that the legalization of cannabis "offers an opportunity to open dialogue more easily" for health professionals and that they should take advantage of this.
The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
'We have to do it right': Canadian government won’t rule out changing immigration targets to address housing challenges, Fraser says
Canada’s housing minister says the federal government isn’t ruling out changes to its ambitious immigration targets, but maintains the country should also focus on what it can do to increase housing supply when it comes to addressing current housing challenges.
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Aftershock rattles Morocco where quake killed more than 2,000 and rescuers race to find survivors
An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach desperate mountain villages in ruins. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people -- a number that is expected to rise.
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Toronto
-
Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Atlantic
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
N.S. RCMP officer seriously injured in hit-and-run
RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run, which struck an officer early Sunday morning in North River, N.S.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
London
-
London fire crews respond to collision, vehicle fire
It was a busy night for London fire crews after they had to put out a vehicle fire and then extricated one person from a vehicle after a collision.
-
Bruce County man charged in Orillia, Ont. hit-and-run
A man from Huron-Kinloss Township is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and left the scene of the accident last month.
-
Sarnia police investigating after pedestrian struck by taxi
Police are Sarnia are investigating after a collision sent a pedestrian to hospital early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
Northern Ont. police seize loaded handgun, drugs
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a southern Ontario man with drug and firearms offences following a raid on a Cournoyer Street residence in Kapuskasing last week.
Calgary
-
2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.
-
Government-sponsored flights, hotels end for some NWT wildfire evacuees
If you are a wildfire evacuee from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo or the Ingraham Trail, Sunday should be your final day away from home.
-
Major crimes unit investigating after 55-year-old man discovered dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating following the death of a 55-year-old man on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
Kitchener
-
Steam-powered spectacle takes over downtown Fergus
Gears were turning in Fergus, Ont. Saturday for the first annual Cogs and Clockwork Steampunk Festival.
-
'This is for the community': Dancers share breaking culture at event in Waterloo
Day two of local art and music festival Art Hop brought some soulful beats and smooth moves to Waterloo.
-
Brant County man missing for a week
Brant County Ontario Province Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man who last spoke to his family approximately one month ago.
Vancouver
-
Plan to sell wine on grocery store shelves coming back to Vancouver council
Vancouver council is set to consider the next step in making it legal to stock wine on grocery store shelves, but only a tiny fraction of supermarkets will actually be able to offer this option to shoppers.
-
1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant
One person is in critical conditions after a car crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening.
-
2 injured in East Vancouver shooting
Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in East Vancouver just after midnight Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently died
A south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
-
Former Calgarian Jared du Toit within striking distance of leaders after sizzling 64 at Fortinet Cup Championship
Jared du Toit made the most of moving day at the Fortinet Cup Championship Saturday at Country Hills Golf Club.
Windsor
-
Dry conditions expected before rain returns mid-week
As the first full week back to school gets underway, the Rose City will see dry weather and pops of sun before overcast skies and rain return mid-week.
-
'They deserve a miserable, horrible life in prison': Windsor mother pens victim impact statement to three men convicted of daughter’s murder
A sentencing hearing was held Friday in Superior Court for three men from the GTA, previously convicted by a jury of murder and attempted murder.
-
Habitat for Humanity embarks on new build in Sandwich Towne
Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground on a new housing project in Sandwich Towne on Saturday.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after towed tanker truck tips over on Victoria Avenue
Emergency services are on the scene of an accident involving a tanker truck in the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Tower Road.
-
Nearly 4,500 runners take to the streets for 2023 Queen City Marathon
Streets across Regina are blocked off for this year's Queen City Marathon (QCM) as runners from all walks of life complete full, half and 10 kilometre races on Sunday.
-
Riders soundly defeated 51-6 at 2023 Banjo Bowl
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cyclist’s death brings renewed calls for change
The 36-year-old man who died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle has been identified as Darin Kinniewess.
-
No serious injuries after vehicle and train collide in Saskatoon
Traffic was restricted in the city’s west side following a collision between a train and a vehicle on Saturday night.
-