University students are sleeping outside this week in an annual tradition to raise awareness of homelessness.

About a dozen students from Concordia University, along with fellow students from McGill and other universities, spent Monday night sleeping at the corner of Mackay and De Maisonneuve on the first of Five Days for the Homeless.

"All over Canada, different students, different universities spend five days sleeping outside on the streets to kind of get an experience of what it's like to be homeless and to raise money," said Sebastian Molina.

"We're only allowed to eat food that's donated."

The students are, as in past years, raising funds for Dans la Rue and Chez Doris.

They hope to raise more than $20,000.