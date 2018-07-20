

High school students heading to day camp in downtown Montreal are trying out something new this summer.

The University of Montreal's Health Centre (CHUM) is teaching basic medical techniques, including CPR, to high school students.

On Friday morning they put in practice what they learned all week by doing life-saving simulations, pretending to be paramedics, nurses, doctors and surgeons working in real time on medical mannequins.

The hospital said the goal of the program is to get children interested in medical careers.

Theophile Bourgeois said he found doing CPR on a mock patient was an adrenaline rush.

"The team here put on a great simulation and i felt honestly I was getting tired of doing it and I don't think I would have gotten tired if it didn't feel real to me

Most of the participants are thinking about going into medical careers and plan to choose their CEGEP and university classes accordingly.

The CHUM said it was surprised by the interest in the program and so offered an extra week of camp.

For those who missed out, the hospital will likely repeat the day camp next year.