MONTREAL -- Students at a Montreal high school were asked to lower their pants last Friday during a search intended for the confiscation of vaping products.

Four students were searched at LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School, all between the ages of 13 and 16.

Students were not asked to lower their undergarments, notes a press release from the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

"We do not believe there was any malicious intent underlying these actions, but the school board intends to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident," the release states.

Darren Becker, communications director for the school board, told CTV News the school has a right to search students if there are "reasonable grounds."

According to the school board's policy, students are banned from bringing any illicit substances and items onto the premises, including vaping paraphernalia.

Becker also stressed that the term "strip search" does not apply to Friday's incident, as students weren't asked to remove all of their clothing, just to lower their pants.

-- with files from CTV News' Kelly Greig.