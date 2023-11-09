Student rally for Gaza relocated following clash at Concordia University

As tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war mount in Montreal, students from across the city say they plan to conduct a walkout Thursday afternoon to show their support for Gaza.

A rally is expected to take place at the Y-intersection of the McGill University campus at 1 p.m.

"We are calling on all students, from high schools, CEGEPs and universities, to show up and march for Gaza as a unified student front," reads a Facebook post by the group Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) McGill.

The rally was initially scheduled to start on Guy Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard, near Concordia University, but it was changed after an altercation erupted Wednesday between Israel and Palestine supporters on campus.

At least three people were injured, and one arrest was made.

"Unfortunately, given yesterday's events and the large amount of threats we have received, we cannot guarantee the safety of our members as well as our community at this moment," reads an Instagram post by the SPHR's Concordia branch. "Thus, we have decided to move our walkout to another location outside of campus."

Students on both sides of the issue told CTV News Wednesday that they feel unsafe in the current environment.