Stuck semi temporarily closes Bridge St.
Road closed
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 9:49AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:19AM EST
A major roadway south of the Victoria Bridge was shut on Thursday morning after a sem-trailer truck got stuck under a viaduct.
The incident closed Bridge St. between Wellington and des Irlandais. The street was reopened just before 10:00 a.m.
The railway viaduct where the accident happened is just south of Wellington. It disrupted rail traffic though a structural inspection later allowed trains to being operating on the rail again.
The tracks on the viaduct lead to the Victoria Bridge and the network that runs through St-Henri district.
Motorists coming into Montreal via the Victoria Bridge were diverted along des Irlandais towards Moulins, along the Bonaventure Expressway.