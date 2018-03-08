

The Canadian Press





A major roadway south of the Victoria Bridge was shut on Thursday morning after a sem-trailer truck got stuck under a viaduct.

The incident closed Bridge St. between Wellington and des Irlandais. The street was reopened just before 10:00 a.m.

The railway viaduct where the accident happened is just south of Wellington. It disrupted rail traffic though a structural inspection later allowed trains to being operating on the rail again.

The tracks on the viaduct lead to the Victoria Bridge and the network that runs through St-Henri district.

Motorists coming into Montreal via the Victoria Bridge were diverted along des Irlandais towards Moulins, along the Bonaventure Expressway.