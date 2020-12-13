MONTREAL -- A Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie caterer that took a big hit during the pandemic is bouncing back with a new Christmas concept.

“We lost so many contracts,” said Societe Traiteur co-owner Lino Lozza. “We stayed home for six or seven days. I looked at my wife and I said 'There's no way we're going to stay home. We have to come up with something.'”

They've dubbed that something Cook For Yourself Meal Kits, which include everything a prospective baker needs to make some fresh cookies.

The kids are delivered by none other than Santa Claus.

“Their eyes, they light up,” said Benoit Gagnon, who plays Santa for the caterers. “Some can't believe that Santa has come to visit them.”

Lozza and his co-owner and wife Marie-Pier Therrien said they're now struggling to keep up with demand, delivering at least 50 orders per day. Options include gingerbread or chocolate chip and each kid yields two dozen cookies. The couple, who plan to sell the kits until Christmas and are already planning a Valentine's Day concept, say they've attracted a new clientele.

“We've been very lucky. We've had a lot of our regular clients order them and we've had a lot of corporations order them for their employees,” said Therrien.

“Right now, there are no Christmas parties, but there are some businesses who are still doing well and would like to reward their employees,” added Lozza.