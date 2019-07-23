Featured Video
Struggling actor? How about a gig playing a suspect for border guard training?
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:16PM EDT
The Canada Border Services Agency is looking for a handful of stunt actors to be thrown down, handcuffed, searched and beaten to help train new recruits.
The agency has posted bid documents online looking for a company to supply actors for the training centre in Rigaud, Que., between Ottawa and Montreal.
The documents outline how the stunt actors will act out up to 15 situations a day, such as trying to smuggle drugs across the border in a car, to help the agency assess the skills of new border guards.
The people hired can expect to be handcuffed, thrown, held down using "pain compliance techniques," and hit by trainees' fists, feet or batons.
They also must avoid any personal relationships with the recruits or CBSA staff.
Bidding for the one-year contract closes in early September, but the documents don't list an expected price.
Latest Montreal News
- Paramedics call for patience after nasty note left on ambulance windshield
- Flood maps: Accusations of preferential treatment given to CAQ ridings
- Golf course's bright lights a bogie for Nuns' Island residents
- Struggling actor? How about a gig playing a suspect for border guard training?
- Civil liberty groups want to appeal judge's decision to not suspend Bill 21