MONTREAL -- Nearly 13,250 Hydro-Québec customers were without electricity shortly before 5 a.m. Monday from Outaouais to Bas-Saint-Laurent.

The outages were likely caused by interruptions with transmission equipment caused by the strong gusts of wind that began Sunday night.

The three regions most affected before 5 a.m. were Monteregie, Mauricie and Bas-Saint-Laurent, each with nearly 2,500 customers without electricity.

In Montreal, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain caused bricks to fall off the side of a building on Jean-Talon St. and a tree to split on St-Denis.



Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal

In Ontario, several tens of thousands of subscribers to Hydro One, the province's electricity supplier, were without power on Sunday, most in the south, from the Windsor area to the west and to Belleville, further east.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.