Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage.
A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Several Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers are also on the scene. Television footage showed them lined up to form a human barrier to restrict the protesters' movement.
By 9 a.m., no confrontation appeared to have broken out.
Meanwhile, other protesters from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) marched through the streets of Quebec City to show their displeasure.
Striking PSAC members were at the Lacolle border crossing demanding the government respond to their demands. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
The PSAC, which represents the approximately 155,000 striking workers, is demanding a 13.5 per cent wage increase over three years and wants flexibility on telework.
PSAC national president Chris Aylward said Ottawa signalled Tuesday night that it would maintain its 9 per cent proposal.
Aylward claimed that the PSAC had proposed compromises on its wage demand, but so far he has refused to specify them.
On Wednesday, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said she was frustrated with what she described as a stalemate in negotiations with federal public servants. She said she has received unaffordable and unreasonable union proposals.
Striking federal employees descended on the popular U.S.-Quebec border crossing in Lacolle. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Toronto
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
New website for tenants to rate landlords is 'exploding' in popularity, Ontario founder says
A website created by two Ontario residents offering tenants the chance to anonymously rate their landlords has received more than a thousand reviews since launching last week.
-
Premier Ford set to make an announcement Thursday
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned
For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay. What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.
London
-
Did you leave something in your Uber?
It appears Uber riders in London are becoming more forgetful. After not ranking last year, London has now ranked #10 on the 2023 list of most forgetful cities.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
-
Families react as possible EMDC settlement revealed
Thousands of inmates jailed at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre over 12 years could be eligible for a $33 million settlement.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Calgary
-
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospital
Jose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
-
Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigating
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
-
'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Surrey schools could see double-decker portables as district struggles to cope with increased enrolment
Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says the New Democrat government has failed to deliver on its promise from 2017 to eliminate portables at Surrey, B.C., schools.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
BC Financial Services Authority issues 'landmark penalty' against Kamloops woman
The BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to stop unlicensed rental property management services.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend warming trend on the way
For the fifth consecutive day, we'll get to the mid-teens for a highs in Edmonton this afternoon.
Windsor
-
Fire reported at Windsor Assembly Plant
The Windsor Assembly Plant has been given the “all clear” after a fire.
-
Sunny weather before the rain rolls in
A frost advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex. Environment Canada warns that frost is expected Thursday morning with temperatures falling to near or just below the freezing mark.
-
Overcrowding at South West Detention Centre leads to days-long lockdowns
While Tracy MacDonald sleeps in her downtown Windsor apartment, her fiancée has spent the last six months inside the South West Detention Centre.
Regina
-
RCMP to release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Later this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.
-
Crews battle overnight fire in RM of Sherwood
Regina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood.
-
'He was so young': Family remembers Regina teen killed in pedestrian collision
A family is reeling after the life of a Regina teenager was cut short over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
New Python 5000 helps city of Ottawa fill potholes faster
The city of Ottawa reports that staff have filled approximately 76,000 potholes so far this season, a 7 per cent decrease from the number of potholes filled in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP to release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Later this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic win
The adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.