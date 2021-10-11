MONTREAL -- Union CSQ workers are planning several strikes at early childhood centres in Quebec on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rotating Centrale des syndicats du Québec strike will affect Montreal and Laval on Tuesday as well as the Lanaudière, Montérégie and Eastern Townships regions, and the following day, the Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Abitibi regions.

CSQ demonstrations are planned for Tuesday morning in Montreal, at Parc des Faubourgs at the corner of Ontario St. East and de Lorimier St., and in Sherbrooke in front of 2424 King St. West.

Union members of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux have announced a second and third day of strike action on Oct. 14 and 15.

Childcare workers from the FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employées et employés de service are scheduled to hold their first two strike days on Oct, 18 and 19.