

CTV Montreal





Most SAQ stores throughout Quebec closed on Friday, and will remain closed until Monday as part of a three-day strike.

Management, however, says it will try to keep some stores open.

Workers are off the job as part of their pressure tactics to obtain a new contract.

The issues include wages and job security for part-time employees.

Here are the SAQ locations that remain open in the Greater Montreal area:

23191 Carrefour Angrignon

2500, boulevard Angrignon

LaSalle

23185 Ateliers Angus

4125, rue André-Laurendeau

Montréal

23132 Marché Atwater

155, avenue Atwater

Montréal

23326 Marché Central | SAQ Dépôt

1001, rue du Marché Central, local A1

Montréal

23101 Mont-Royal-Est/Papineau

1690, avenue Mon-Royal Est

Montréal

23171 Sherbrooke Est / Autoroute 25

7550, rue Sherbrooke Est

Montréal

23001 Ste-Catherine Ouest/Stanley

1176, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montréal

23217 Sainte-Catherine Ouest- Lambert Closse

2204, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montréal

23136 Pierrefonds - Boul. St-Jean

4777, boulevard Saint-Jean

Pierrefonds

23317 Vaudreuil-Soulanges | SAQ Dépôt

22600, Chemin Dumberry

Vaudreuil