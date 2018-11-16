Featured Video
Strike: SAQ stores will remain closed through the weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 11:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 11:34AM EST
Most SAQ stores throughout Quebec closed on Friday, and will remain closed until Monday as part of a three-day strike.
Management, however, says it will try to keep some stores open.
Workers are off the job as part of their pressure tactics to obtain a new contract.
The issues include wages and job security for part-time employees.
Here are the SAQ locations that remain open in the Greater Montreal area:
23191 Carrefour Angrignon
2500, boulevard Angrignon
LaSalle
23185 Ateliers Angus
4125, rue André-Laurendeau
Montréal
23132 Marché Atwater
155, avenue Atwater
Montréal
23326 Marché Central | SAQ Dépôt
1001, rue du Marché Central, local A1
Montréal
23101 Mont-Royal-Est/Papineau
1690, avenue Mon-Royal Est
Montréal
23171 Sherbrooke Est / Autoroute 25
7550, rue Sherbrooke Est
Montréal
23001 Ste-Catherine Ouest/Stanley
1176, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Montréal
23217 Sainte-Catherine Ouest- Lambert Closse
2204, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Montréal
23136 Pierrefonds - Boul. St-Jean
4777, boulevard Saint-Jean
Pierrefonds
23317 Vaudreuil-Soulanges | SAQ Dépôt
22600, Chemin Dumberry
Vaudreuil
