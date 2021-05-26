MONTREAL -- An agreement in principle has finally been reached in the construction sector, meaning a looming strike has been averted.

One of the employers' associations, the Association of Construction and Housing Professionals (APCHQ), confirmed the news to The Canadian Press on Wednesday evening.

The deal in principle for new collective agreements will affect both wages and working conditions.

The Union Alliance, which brings together the five union groups recognized in the industry, could have called the strike with just 12 hours' notice. The collective agreements expired on April 30 and the mediation, with ended at the same time, hasn't been renewed.

The industry has 190,000 workers, and an indefinite strike would have had major economic repercussions.

The contentious issue of a phone-based app with geolocation, used on workers' cellphones, was handed over to a committee.

The committee will have "a few months" to find a way to integrate it into collective agreements, said François Bernier, senior vice-president of public affairs at the APCHQ.

Four collective agreements for 2021-2025 were being negotiated with the employers' associations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.