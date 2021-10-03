MONTREAL -- Many of Quebec's childcare centres will be on strike on Oct. 12 and 13, unless a government offer to renew collective agreements that is more attractive to CSQ union members is tabled by then.

Unionized workers at the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) will walk out during the strike. This would be their first strike days, within a six-day strike mandate.

The rotating strike would affect the Greater Montreal area, including Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière and Montérégie, as well as the Eastern Townships on Oct. 12 and the Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Abitibi regions on Oct. 13.

However, the exercise of these strike days will depend on the government offer that the CSQ Federation of Early Childhood Educators is expecting on Oct. 7.

If the government's offer is sufficiently interesting in its eyes, the strike will not take place, explained FIPEQ president Valérie Grenon.

"It's certain that if on Oct. 7, we get a favourable response, we will stop everything," said Grenon. "We will not strike for the sake of striking; that is clear to us. Depending on the 7th, if we get good feedback and we feel that we are able to make progress, everything could be stopped. But we still want to announce it to the parents for the 12th and 13th."

She is reporting progress at the negotiating table, where her federation was still on Friday.

"There's not much left; a lot of things are already settled. One last blitz, and then we can settle it quickly," said Grenon.

Before the CSQ union members, the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux members walked off the job for a day, and they have announced a second and third day of strike action on Oct. 14 and 15. These union members have a 10-day strike mandate.

As for those who are unionized with the FTQ, many are currently deciding on a strike mandate.

IN DISPUTE

The first issue in dispute is wages.

Currently, a qualified educator's salary is $19 per hour at the first level and $25 per hour at the 10th and last level.

The CSQ federation is demanding higher increases for the lowest paid. It is asking for increases totalling 27 per cent over three years for the first echelon and 21 per cent over three years for the last echelon.

FIPEQ is also demanding a job floor for those who support educators, such as maintenance workers and specialized educators.

Grenon points out that there have been many cutbacks among this type of staff in 2015 and 2016, and that because of this, the duties of educators have increased. She wants, therefore, a job floor to guarantee a certain level of services.

She is also asking for more resources to take care of children with special needs

"There is also a shortage of staff in child care. We need to attract new staff and bring back those who have left," said Grenon. "It's now that we have to get the ball rolling. We have the federal money available, with the $6 billion over five years. So the government has everything in hand to give the helm."