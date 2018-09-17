Featured Video
Stride For Melanoma
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:09PM EDT
Date, Time & Address of the event: Sunday, September 23rd, Beaver Lake Park (Mont-Royal), registration begins at 11AM, walks starts at 12:00PM, event ends at 1:00PM
Description: It’s not just skin cancer.
In North America, one person dies from melanoma every hour.
And it’s one of the only cancers on the rise in Canada.
But with a few simple steps, it could be prevented.
Join us on Sunday, September 23rd to make Strides for Melanoma Walk for Awareness.
Visit melanomanetwork.ca toda
Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: Melanoma Network Of Canada. Walk Coordinator: Tracy Lafave; 514-898-6910 / Tracyl_@hotmail.com
