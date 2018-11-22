

Northbound lanes through the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend as crews work on the crucial structure.

Highway 15 north will be closed from Exit 58 until the Edouard Montpetit entrance.

That means the connections from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West, and from downtown and Highway 20 East to the northbound Decarie Expressway, will also be closed.

Those closures are in effect from midnight Friday Nov. 23 until 5 a.m. Monday Nov. 26.

Work will also be taking place in the western section of the Turcot Yards over the weekend.

Exit 64 from Highway 20 East which connects to St. Jacques and Angrignon will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, while Notre Dame St. will be closed between Dollard and Angrignon at the same time.

Meanwhile the Pullman St. entrance to Highway 20 West will close at midnight Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Bonaventure Work

Highway 10 eastbound, towards the Champlain Bridge, will be closed at Exit 4 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Lafontaine Tunnel

The Montreal-bound lanes of Highway 25 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound lanes of the tunnel will shut at midnight Saturday and reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Entrances and exits near the tunnel will close an hour earlier and only reopen an hour after the tunnel is closed.