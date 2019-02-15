

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





More than 100 Quebec tourists who have been trapped in Haiti due to violent street protests are expected to return to Canada today.

Helicopter evacuations began this morning to transport travellers from a resort hotel on the Caribbean country's Cote des Arcadins to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Air Transat, which sold the tourists the vacation package, is providing the flight back to Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport that is expected to land this evening.

The airline had previously resisted calls to transport the vacationers to the airport, citing issues with both logistics and security.

Other Canadians stuck in Haiti have also been making their way to the airport by way of helicopter flights or harrowing road journeys.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa and its diplomatic corps were working to help trapped Canadians get home.

"We're also obviously preoccupied with a number of Canadians who are in Haiti right now who are looking to come home to Canada in this crisis situation," Trudeau said. Global Affairs didn't provide an exact figure for the number of Canadians seeking to leave.

Among them is a team of 26 aid workers with a missionary group from Quebec whose situation remained unchanged Friday.

Another 24 missionaries from southern Alberta were in the country to host a women's conference and work on a housing project. A co-ordinator for the group, Haiti Arise, said its people were safe in Grand-Goave, about 65 kilometres from the capital. They were waiting for a chartered helicopter to take them to the airport to catch a flight home later Friday as supplies ran low.

"Everyone seems quite positive when I'm talking to them, but you know how it is when you want to go home, and they can't at this time," Michelle Guenther said in a phone interview.



Protests expected to continue

Haitians on Friday vowed to keep protesting until President Jovenel Moise resigns, despite his announcement of upcoming economic measures designed to quell more than a week of violent demonstrations across the country.

Protesters are angry over skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Moise said during a televised address late Thursday that he would not surrender the country to what he called armed gangs and drug dealers, and he accused people of freeing prisoners to kill him. It was the first time Moise had spoken since the demonstrations began, and he made another call for dialogue with the opposition.

On Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency suspended deportations to Haiti. The agency said the stay is a temporary measure to defer removals in crisis situations and will be removed once the situation stabilizes. A CBSA spokesperson did not say how many people have been deported from Canada to Haiti since the beginning of the crisis.

Bazile said amid the chaos, he was most concerned for his Canadian companions, who were very frightened by what was going on. At one point their vehicles were pelted with rocks and glass bottles.

"I cried," Bazile said. "When they were throwing things at us, I cried. It looked like there was no end to it, all the bad things. There was no end to it."

Taking a break at a home, they heard that emergency vehicles were passing barricades without problem. They decided to order an ambulance to provide safe passage for the final leg of the trip.

"We ordered an ambulance, believe it or not, to go to the airport," Bazile said. "We paid US$250 to the guy driving the ambulance -- don't tell me how an ambulance is charging you that." Some members rode inside while the others drove behind.

While waiting for the first of a series of flights scheduled to get him home to Ottawa by Saturday afternoon, Bazile expressed relief. "The most important thing -- I'm out," he said.

Catherine Davies, a nurse from Woodstock, N.B. who was part of Bazile's team wrote on Facebook Friday: "7.5 hours of a nightmare drive we are safely at the airport."

-- with files from Morgan Lowrie and Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal, Mylene Crete in Ottawa and The Associated Press.