

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





Violent thunderstorms released a torrent of water on the city Tuesday evening flooding streets and homes.

Rains flooded neighbourhoods across the Montreal area. Hochelaga, St-Leonard and St-Laurent were among the hardest hit according to Montreal police.

Montreal police closed the westbound section of Hochelaga Blvd. between l'Assomption St. and Bennett Ave. because the road was flooded.

"There's no accident, there's just so much water. It's crazy. We don't want vehicles to go to the street," said media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The Montreal fire department responded to numerous flooding-related calls. Sewers backed up and water filled dozens of basements, according to Patrick Fournel chief of operations with the Montreal fire department.

Paige Becker captured the video above of water shooting out of a sewer on the Decarie Expressway at Jean-Talon Blvd. and Anita Evangelista captured the video below in Montreal North near the underpass on Lacordaire Blvd.







