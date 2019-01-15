

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada is warning that this week's deep freeze could be followed by a major snowfall.

Alerts issued earlier in the week have been upgraded to storm watches for the Eastern Townships, where 20 to 30 cm of blowing snow could fall beginning Saturday evening.

CTV weather specialist Lori Graham said computer models are now showing the potential for about 15-20 centimetres to fall in the Montreal area. Earlier models had shown as much as 30 cms.

“There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact track of this storm system, but it has the potential to bring heavy accumulating snow into our region for the weekend,” said Graham.

She said it was still possible for parts of the Townships to get 30 cm of snow, and for the extreme eastern portion of the Gaspé to get 60 cm of snow.

The exact track of the storm is still uncertain. If it goes further north it could mean a major winter storm for all southern and eastern Quebec, while a path slightly south could spare most of the province.

Meanwhile the temperatures are going to be well below average for most of the next week.

Thursday was bitterly cold with a daytime high of -14C, below the normal average of -6C.

Temperatures will approach the average on Friday before dropping steeply again Friday evening.



Cold snap prompts Hydro-Quebec to ask people to cut back on electricity use

Hydro-Quebec is asking the population to cut back on electricity use during peak hours during the cold snap.

The provincial utility said Quebecers used 35,979 megawatts between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday, the first morning of a stretch of colder-than-normal weather that is expected to last until next Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec said that during frigid temperatures Quebec normally uses around 38,000 MW.

If electricity use gets much higher than that, the utility has to buy electricity from surrounding areas, usually at quite high prices.

Peak hours of electricity use are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a very large number of Quebecers rely on electricity to heat their homes.

To cut back, Hydro-Quebec is asking people to avoid running appliances during those hours, to turn down thermostats by a few degrees, and to limit the use of hot water in places that rely on electric heating.