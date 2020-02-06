MONTREAL -- The good news: on Thursday morning Environment Canada dropped its special weather statement for the Montreal area. The bad news: it was immediately replaced by a winter storm warning.

The weather agency warns that the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay-La Prairie areas could get as much as 45 cm of snow through Friday.

Some 5 to 10 cm are expected this morning, after which the snowfall is expected to weaken. Then very heavy snow is expected to pop up again tonight, bringing with it 25 to 35 cm on Friday.

Environment Canada suggests that people consider "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve" and warns that "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."