'Stop the machine': Groups oppose Dube's health reform plan

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon