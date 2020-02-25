MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have arrested one person, and are looking for a second, after a police chase involving alleged stolen trucks in Montreal's south shore.

The pursuit began at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when SQ patrollers say they noticed one of the trucks commit a traffic violation in Napierville, in the Montérégie.

They say they tried to stop the truck, but the driver refused. The second truck driver also did not abide by police orders to pull over.

Two police cars damaged in a police chase involving semi tractor trailer that ended on Highway 20 in Pincourt, one arrested and one suspect still on the loose. (�� @AndreiCtv) @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/tctANxm81a — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 25, 2020

Officers chased the two trucks down Highway 221, before heading to the A-30 and the A-20, where police laid down a nail bed in Pincourt, west of Montreal, in an attempt to halt the chase.

According to police, the first driver took off on foot after hitting the nail bed. The second driver was stopped and arrested.

Authorities say the trucks had no merchandise inside. Two SQ cruisers were damaged in the pursuit, but there were no injuries.