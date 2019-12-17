MONTREAL -- More than 40 boxes of stolen LEGO toys are being donated to families in need by the police force of Thérèse-De Blainville, north of Montreal.

The stolen toys were confiscated as part of an investigation into a string of thefts and fraud that occurred in several businesses across the province last summer.

Several people were arrested in relation to the heists and one of the suspects was found guilty on Dec. 3. A Quebec Court judge then ordered the toys to be donated.

Éric Huard, a spokesperson for the police force, called the gesture an "impressive collaboration between our various partners to help put a smile on these children’s faces."

"These LEGOs will be generously given to young families in need in the region,” he added, noting that the DPCP, the office of Quebec's crown prosecutor, was also instrumental in bringing the donations about.

Toys R Us District Manager Peter Di Michele, as well as the store’s official mascot, Geoffrey, will be on hand to distribute the toys at a health and social services centre in the Laurentians north of Montreal.