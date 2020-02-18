MONTREAL -- Kitchenware and home decor retailer Stokes is closing its less profitable stores and its Montreal head office, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The closures were part of a proposal made to the company's creditors.

"Stokes, like most other retailers, is adapting to fundamental changes in the industry, including how customers shop. To better compete in today's retail environment, Stokes will be reducing its retail footprint in Canada and streamlining its head office operations," the press release stated, adding that Stokes will continue investing in its online business.

After the closures, approximately 1000 Canadians will still work for Stokes, the company said.

It was not immediately clear how many people would lose their jobs or which stores would close. A Stokes representative could not immediately be reached.