STM workers agree to new contract with city
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 6:32PM EDT
STM maintenance workers have agreed to a new contract.
97 percent of union members voted in favour of the terms, which include a series of raises over the course of seven years.
They had been working without a contract since Jan. 2016.
The recommendations came from a mediator who was appointed in February to help in negotiations.
