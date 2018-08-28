

CTV Montreal





On Tuesday, the STM introduced Extra-Connecte, an app that will make booking public transit much easier for disabled and paratransit users.

The tool will allow users to book buses and adapted taxis, with the trips being monitored in real time.

It’s an innovation that’s appreciated by the community.

“Having more information is super important because it can be quite a lonely experience at home waiting for the transport and not knowing if it’s coming,” said Laurence Parent, a paratransit representative on the STM board.

Until now, the STM has had tools available for bus and metro riders, but not for those who use paratransit.

“I know there have been complaints about the fact that sometimes the bus is late,” said STM chairman Philippe Schnobb. “Now we will know.”

Users will order their ride on the app, and the STM will monitor the system in a brand new control room.

Drivers are connected by GPS, and will be able to text or call a passenger with their estimated time of arrival.

The project’s cost is $24 million, and taxi companies will be connected by the end of 2019.

Parent said that more needs to be done, but is pleased with the app and its potential.

“It’s progress,” she said.