So many people have dropped their phones onto the metro tracks that the STM is taking steps to deal with the problem.

As part of an awareness campaign, the STM was handing out velcro straps to commuters on Thursday. They're designed to loop around a phone case and the user's hand.

Items dropped on the tracks and obstructed doors are the two main causes of metro delays, leading to 44 hours of service interruptions and delays last year.

Each year, nearly 550 items end up on the tracks and cause over 19 hours of service interruptions alone.

The STM is urging commuters to remember to stay behind the yellow line and hold personal items carefully while on the platform. And by no means sould you retrieve an item if you’ve lost it.

More than 130 people walked on the tracks last year, often to pick up a phone they dropped – and that’s strictly forbidden.

In the event of an incident, commuters should instead notify an STM employee who will take the necessary steps to retrieve it.

