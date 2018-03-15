

CTV Montreal





So many people have been dropping phones onto metro tracks that the STM is taking steps to deal with the problem.

The number of delays in the metro has increased in 2016 and 2017. Some of those delays are due to technical problems, but others are because of people interfering with the operation of the underground trains, such as holding doors open at a station.

The STM said that in 2017, 550 delays were because someone dropped something on the tracks, causing 19 hours of stopped trains throughout the year.

More than 130 people people walked on the tracks last year, often to pick up something that they had dropped, such as a cell phone.

As part of its awareness campaign the STM is handing out velcro straps at stations throughout the network. The straps are designed to loop around a phone case and the user's hand, giving them a bit more security.

If someone does drop something on the tracks the STM says not to worry: It said people should inform an STM employee, and crews will pick up items overnight and will hold onto them until they can be picked up by the owner.